Done with it! Coimbatore PDS workers to return slow 2G POS units to district adminstration

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Supervisors of ration shops announced that they would be handing over the 2G-enabled point-of-sale (POS) machine to the district administration on Feb 28 as they do not recognise fingerprints in the first attempt. Despite repeated complaints with the civil supply department officials, the issue has not been sorted for many years, they said.

G Rajendran president of Tamil Nadu Fair Price Shop Employees Union, said, "Goods are distributed after registering via Aadhaar-based authentication through the point-of-sale machines that provided to shops about seven years ago. Lately, the machines, due to poor network accessibility, machines take a long time to register cardholders, thus causing hardships for both workers and cardholders."

Supervisors said that if the first attempt to register cardholders' fingerprints fails, a second attempt can be requested via the 'proxy' option in the machines.

"For the past few days, POS in all the shops did not function, affecting distribution entirely. Ration shops, especially in rural areas could not control the crowd as each card took ages to process. Officials discouraged using a proxy if the identification of cardholders' fingerprints fails," he added.

With no other option, we decided to hand over the point-of-sale machine to the district administration to escalate the issue and bring it to the State government's notice.

A ration shop worker in Coimbatore on condition of anonymity said, "Most of the time to ease the crowd at rations shops, we make them accessible on proxy method for elderly persons as fingerprints of them could not be traced on the machine. However, our department officials are reminding us that we should not use the proxy method in the distribution."

M Sivakumari, District Civil Supply Officer told TNIE, "Due to an issue in the Aadhaar portal, POS machines across the State do not work sometimes. We have asked the supervisors to use a proxy if required. We have also taken up the issue to the State government."