Heath camps in Tirupathur to continue till May 31

TIRUPATHUR: Tirupathur has set up special camps for deduction and treatment of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which took a back seat during the pandemic. Collector Amar Kushwaha on Thursday kicked off the special camp under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. It will be held every Thursday and Saturday till May 31 at all primary healthcare centres and special locations.

The focus of the camp will be on diabetes, hypertension, breast and uterine cancers among other diseases. After the onset of Covid-19, the treatment of various diseases took a hit, with NDCs on the top of the list. The elderly lacked treatment and tests for ailments. "This is going to be challenging and not just for treatment, many have to be brought out of their homes for proper treatments. During the lockdown, many faced difficulty in accessing health care and medicines. Patients with walking difficulties--due to ailments--faced a double whammy. Also, the fear of contracting Covid-19 complicated things," a health department official in the district told TNIE.

Regular health camps will also be set up at several areas to bridge the gap, Kushwaha told TNIE. "Other vaccinations and routine checks are going on. Meanwhile, we are focusing on malnourished kids in the district. We have identified them and from March 1, we are going to start the intervention. Simultaneously, for adolescent girls across village panchayats, there might be plans for camps in schools to get health data for intervention, if required," he added

Tamil Nadu Government's Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam plays a vital role in addressing healthcare needs. According to a press release, around three lakhs people have taken tests for hypertension and diabetes in the district under the scheme. So far 92,133 people have been given treatment. Meanwhile, 12,158 from Tirupathur panchayat, 13,022 from Kandili Panchayat, 15,856 from Jolarpet panchayat, 8,603 from Natrampalli panchayat, 11,471 from Alangayam and 22,922 from Madhanur, the highest in the district, benefited from this.

Responding to the issue of lack of doctors and other medical staff in PHCs, the Collector said, "This matter has to be solved by the Department of Public Health (DPH). They are aware of this matter. We're maximising the reach with the available staff."