Poolambadi direct purchase centre procuring in bulk from traders, allege farmers

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Farmers here on Thursday protested at the direct purchase centre at Poolambadi after a lorry laden with 200 sacks of paddy arrived at the DPC in the night.

Claiming the harvest to be brought in by a trader from Salem in connivance with a local farmer, they opposed its procurement. While authorities pacified the protesters with promises to give priority to local farmers, the latter allege the centre as having been procuring harvest from traders for some time now.

T Velmurugan, a farmer from Kadambur, which is among the 10-odd villages that benefit from the Poolambadi DPC, said, “We must first get a token from the centre to sell the harvest. Then we are forced to wait for a week to sell it. It is in such a situation that a trader from another district tried to sell to the centre as if he had harvested locally cultivated paddy. A farmer is unlikely to harvest 200 sacks of paddy. This is happening because authorities are working hand in glove."

Claiming traders from other districts having sold paddy to the DPC this way last year, Velmurugan said this leads to a “big delay” for farmers like him to sell their harvest.

Another farmer, A Karthikeyan, said, "When we ask the authorities, they insist that they give us priority. But they keep us waiting for long before procuring our produce. Traders from other areas bring paddy to the centre at night.”

Mentioning such traders as procuring harvest for low prices from those farmers in their districts who are in need of immediate cash, Karthikeyan added that the former in connivance with local farmers in Perambalur then sell it off to the Poolambadi DPC.

The district administration should stop this and take action to procure our paddy without delay, he added.

When contacted, an official from the Poolambadi DPC, admitting awareness on the issue, said, “We will no longer procure paddy from traders, but do so only from the farmers upon confirmation."