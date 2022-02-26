Sans money and food, TN students fight for survival in Ukrainian cities

Binita Jaiswal By

CHENNAI: As the Centre mulls options to evacuate thousands of Indian students from war-hit Ukraine, including plans to airlift them from neighbouring Romania, the 5,000-odd Tamil students, most of them pursuing medicine, have taken shelter in metro stations across Ukraine cities and bunkers on their college campuses to save themselves from Russian aerial bombardments. Most of them are running low on food and cash and keeping themselves informed on the war situation and rescue options through WhatsApp groups.

According to Rajiv Jayagopi, one of the eight TN students that TNIE spoke to, the frequency and intensity of Russian attacks have gone up significantly over the past 24 hours. The Chennai native pursuing medicine is surviving on biscuits and has taken shelter at Oleksiivska metro station. Sharing his harrowing experience over phone to TNIE, Rajiv said, “Every 30 minutes since Thursday morning, I started hearing loud explosions.

All inmates of my apartment complex left their flats with whatever valuables they could grab. I’ve been staying at the metro station since yesterday. I neither have money nor food. I don’t know how I’m going to survive.” Rajiv has completed his MBBS from Kharkiv National Medical University and was preparing to enrol for a PG course.

“The Indian embassy told us they are taking measures to evacuate us but we are yet to hear anything concrete from them. Some of my friends tried to go to border areas but they had to return back to the hostel as all borders are closed,” says Abinaya Sivakumar, a native of Vellore pursuing MBBS at National Pigorov Medical University at Vinnytsia in Ukraine. She has taken shelter in a bunker on her college campus.

PV Vanavan, a resident of Kancheepuram who is pursuing MBBS in Kharkiv, is more worried about the well-being of his parents back home. “Internet is the only way through which we are able to connect with our parents. However, since Friday morning, we have started facing internet connectivity issues. As Kharkiv is close to Russian border, we are hearing more blasts. If there is no net connectivity, nobody will be able to reach us,” says Vanavan.

Madan Mohan, father of a girl studying in Vinnystia, said, “Our children are in fear and trauma. Every time siren goes off, my daughter had to run to the bunker on her campus for safety.” Meanwhile, speaking at an event in Tiruchy on Friday, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said the Centre is in talks with Russia and other countries to ensure the safe return of all Indian nationals.

“The Indian government is in talks with Ukraine’s neighbouring countries. Our citizens in Ukraine can enter Romania without a visa. We already have an agreement with Romania. We will airlift them from Romania to Delhi,” Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Puducherry CM N Rangasamy has urged the PM to take steps to evacuate Puducherry 0students from Ukraine. At least eight students, including three girls, from the UT are stranded in Ukraine.