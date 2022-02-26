Thoothukudi: DMK man killed for plaint against girl’s stalkers

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 48-year-old DMK functionary was hacked to death with a machete hours after he lodged a complaint with Thalamuthunagar police against a few youth who allegedly stalked his daughter, on Thursday. Condemning the incident, traders’ association members here shuts shops and staged road blockade protests on Friday.

Sources said, the deceased, V Kannan of Bala Thandayuthanagar, was a tailor by profession and also the circle secretary of DMK in the locality. “On Thursday, he castigated three youth for waylaying an auto, in which his daughter was going to school. He also lodged a police complaint. However, the police let the youth go scot-free,” they added.

Enraged over Kannan lodging a police complaint, the trio went to his tailor shop around 10 pm on the same day and allegedly attacked him with a machete. FIR has been registered against M Ramesh Kannan (18) of Bala Thandayuthanagar, Jeyendran of Thalamuthunagar, and a juvenile. Ramesh and Jeyendran have been arrested, while the juvenile is on the run.