Tight contest within DMK camp for Mayiladuthurai municipality chairperson post

Published: 26th February 2022 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Even as the over 150-year-old Mayiladuthurai municipality awaits its chairperson next month, three DMK councillors, who won the February 19 election, have emerged front runners for the post.

Of the municipality’s 36 wards, the DMK won 24 while its ally, the Congress, won one. The AIADMK, PMK, and the DMDK won seven, two and one ward respectively.

The election to Ward 19 was postponed following the demise of the AIADMK’s candidate.

According to local sources, J Lingarajan, N Selvaraj, and N Rajini have emerged the favourites for the municipal chairperson’s post.

J Lingarajan (55), who won from Ward 9, was the municipal chairperson from 2006 to 2011. He is also a member of the DMK's general council.

N Selvaraj (59), who won from Ward 21, was the municipal vice-chairperson during 2011-2016. It is his third stint as ward councillor. He is also the DMK's town secretary.

M Rajini (44) won for the DMK in Ward 29 after a tough contest from four rebel candidates and also an ally candidate from the CPM. The MBA graduate is reportedly related to former minister KPP Samy.

As for Sirkazhi municipality, the municipal chairperson post has been reserved for women.

Of the 24 wards in the municipality of five decades, the DMK won 11, and its ally, the MDMK, one. Among others, the AIADMK won three, the PMK two and the DMDK in one. Independent candidates secured six wards. With the DMK needing the support of the MDMK councillor and one more to form the majority, the MDMK’s E Muzhumathi could be the trump card.

Among the eleven councillors from the DMK camp, three are women.

J Kasthuribhai (62) has won from Ward 3. Kasthuribhai's son JK Senthil is deputy organiser for the DMK's student wing in the district.

M Valli (42) has won from Ward 16. Her husband R Marimuthu twice won as councillor from the same ward.

T Ramya (36), who won from Ward 17, is a civil engineer. Her mother A Tamilsevi was a councillor in the same ward.

M Subburaya (60), who won from Ward 18, is a favourite for the municipality vice-chairperson post. Subburayan has been the DMK's town secretary for twelve years.

