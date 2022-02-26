STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruvarur-Karaikkudi rail route inspection boosts hopes for additional train services

On February 22, the railway operated a freight train from Tiruvarur to Virudhanagar via Karaikkudi.

Published: 26th February 2022 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Manish Agarwal, along with officials inspected the Tiruvarur - Karaikkudi route on Friday. Though the railway appointed gatekeepers on this section recently, it is yet to operate more services and is currently operating only one train on the route. In this background, the inspection of the top brass of the division has given new hope to passengers. According to sources, most passenger associations have requested the team to operate more trains on the route.

On February 22, the railway operated a freight train from Tiruvarur to Virudhanagar via Karaikkudi. This received much attention as the railway was running a freight train on Tiruvarur -Kararikkudi route after 12 years.

"Our major issue was the absence of gatekeepers on the route. Last month, the Tiruchy division addressed this and started running the train, covering 157 km in three and half hours against the earlier five hours. The freight service conducted on Tuesday received good response and transported 21 wagons of paddy. We are sure the railway would get more requests for freight services and officials are aware of the potential of this route. With gatekeepers now appointed, we hope our request for more services is considered," OP Kumaran, a resident of Karaikkudi, said.

Agarwal and other officials also visited Aranthangi, Pattukottai, Tilaivilagam and Tiruthuraipudi railway stations. Sources said that though there was a plan to skip the visit to Aranthangi, the team went ahead after receiving information that passengers were waiting for them at the station.

"We have requested for daily night and day express service between Karaikkudi and Chennai. Right now, the Tiruvarur-Karaikkudi train reaches Karaikkudi at 11.45 am. The return service from Karaikkudi  starts at 4 pm. So, the train halts at Karaikkudi for about four hours. We have requested the officials to consider extending this service to Madurai," V Viveganatham, the secretary of Pattukottai Taluk Railway Passenger Association said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
additional train services Manish Agarwal Tiruvarur - Karaikkudi route
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp