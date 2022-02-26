STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TNAU earmarks 100 seats for vocational stream students

Dean (Agriculture) and chairman of admission M Kalyansundram told TNIE, “TNAU earmarked five per cent of seats (98) for vocational stream students in UG courses at 18 constituent colleges.

Published: 26th February 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Aspirants appearing for an exam in Triplicane, Chennai

Representational Image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a first, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has earmarked 100 seats in BSc (Hons) Agriculture and BSc (Hons) Horticulture streams in 28 self-financing colleges to accommodate students who studied in vocational stream in government schools. 

Dean (Agriculture) and chairman of admission M Kalyansundram told TNIE, “TNAU earmarked five per cent of seats (98) for vocational stream students in UG courses at 18 constituent colleges. As per a recent order of the Madras High Court, we allowed admission of vocational stream students in self-financing colleges by allocating 100 seats from the current academic year.” 

“Counselling for students was held online on Thursday and we called 150 students out of 198 seats in government and private colleges. On this, 110 students joined in the colleges of their choice. We would notify the next counselling to fill remaining seats soon,” he added. 

Coordinator of forum for education development - Tamil Nadu, S Moorthy, who filed a case regarding this at the HC in 2019 welcomed the development. “Earlier, students from vocational streams were not eligible to join in UG courses of agriculture and Horticulture in 28 self-financing colleges of the TNAU,” he said. 

“Rather, students can take these 98 seats at government colleges of TNAU. Thousands of students complete the vocation stream in Class 12 in nearly 300 government schools across the State every year. Many students did not join in the UG courses as there was no admission at private colleges. So I approached the HC,” he explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNAU
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp