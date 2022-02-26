STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two DMK veterans in race for Salem city mayor post, party high command to have the final say

Sources said S D Kalaiyamudhan (82), praesidium chairman of Salem central district DMK, and A Ramachandran (77), who is with the DMK for more than 50 years, are the frontrunners for the mayor post.

Published: 26th February 2022 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

By M Sabari
Express News Service

SALEM: Having secured the Salem City Municipal Corporation with a huge majority, the DMK has finalised two names each for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor respectively.

The DMK alliance has 51 wards in its tally.  The DMK won in 47 of the total 60 wards, Congress won in two wards and VCK won in one. Thenmozhi, a DMK rebel who won as independent, rejoined the party after her victory. The AIADMK won in seven wards and the rest are independents.

Sources said S D Kalaiyamudhan (82), praesidium chairman of Salem central district DMK, and A Ramachandran (77), who is with the DMK for more than 50 years, are the frontrunners for the mayor post.

Similarly, M Ashokan and J Jayakumar are front runners for the Deputy Mayor post. Ashokan is a second-time councillor and Jayakumar is Salem urban DMK secretary.

A senior functionary told Express, "District Secretary Rajendran and Minister KN Nehru have finalised the four names. Apart from these four, Umarani, who won from ward 15 is also trying her luck for these two posts, She has a close connection with the Chief Minister's family. But already 11 City Municipal Corporations Mayor posts were allocated to women, she has very less chance." Salem central district DMK secretary and MLA R Rajendran said the high command will decide the candidate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S D Kalaiyamudhan A Ramachandran Salem City Municipal Corporation mayor post
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp