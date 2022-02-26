STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Victoria Hall not ready, Coimbatore's newly-elected councillors to take oath in Kalaiarangam

Victoria Hall, situated in the Town Hall area, was last renovated in 1992. After 3 decades, the British era building is getting a facelift now as the strength of Corporation Council has increased to 1

Published: 26th February 2022 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Victoria Hall - Kalaiarangam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With renovation work of Victoria Hall, which will house the Corporation Council, getting delayed newly elected councillors will take oath at the Kalaiarangam.

Victoria Hall, situated in the Town Hall area, was last renovated in 1992. After 3 decades, the British era building is getting a facelift now as the strength of Corporation Council has increased to 100. The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has been carrying out the renovation works with the help of a heritage architect to try and restore the building to its original look and to accommodate 100 councillors.

All the newly elected councillors across the state are getting ready to take oath on March 3, As far as Coimbatore is concerned, Victoria Hall was initially selected for the ceremony. But as the renovation works are getting delayed, officials are unsure if the hall will be ready for the searing in.

Sources said CCMC officials are looking at the Corporation Kalaiarangam in RS Puram as a second option. Sanitation workers are busy cleaning the building and organising the oath-taking ceremony if Victoria Hall is not ready on time.

"The place to conduct the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Corporation Council is yet to be finalized. The renovation works at the Victoria Hall are likely to be completed in the next few days" said a CCMC official.

