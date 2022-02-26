Will ensure water supply in summer, Dharmapuri municipality assures residents

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The Dharmapuri Municipality assured people that efforts are underway to ensure that there is a regular water supply within the municipality limits with summer around the corner and that 12.5 MLD has been issued through the Hogenakkal Integrated Drinking water and Fluorosis Mitigation Project (HDFMP) and the Panchapalli water project.

This is following the allegation by residents of Dharmapuri of a severe water shortage in the Municipality limits.

Speaking to TNIE, Municipality officials said, "At present, we are supplying over 12.5 MLD of water to over 68,000 households in the municipality. On average, earlier each home was supplied water once every three days. Now we provide every two days with a regular supply from the Panchampalli water scheme. Apart from this, we also have 2 MLD reserves from local sources. Hence, there will be no problem, even with a drought."

Speaking to TNIE, Anandan Natarajan from Bharathipuram said, "Every summer municipality locals have this innate thought, that they would struggle for water between March and May, due to bitter past experiences. While most areas in the municipality receive water once every two days, there are some places where the water supply is not regular. Hence many people are dissatisfied."

Venkatesan from MGR Nagar said, "More and more people are considering to set up a motor pump to siphon water from the HDFMK pipelines anticipating a drought. Over five years ago, Dharmapuri had faced a massive drought, when people were forced to spend a huge sum to bring water from private wells through a truck. We have not had such severe water problems since, but people have become restless."

"The water connection of those using illegal means to siphon water will be permanently cut and severe fines will be imposed," officials said.