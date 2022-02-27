Coimbatore will remain Stalin’s fortress, says Senthil Balaji

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A week after the DMK swept the urban local body polls in Coimbatore, a traditional AIADMK stronghold, by winning 76 of 100 wards in the City Corporation and 75 per cent of councillor seats across the district, Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji told the newly-elected councillors that Coimbatore would remain DMK leader Stalin’s fortress and people of the district will prove that in the next Parliament election.

Speaking at a meeting of DMK councillors elected from the corporation, municipality and town panchayats in the district on Saturday, the minister asked them to submit a report within three days on work to be carried out in their respective wards. “After getting the report, special funds would be sought for the district from the CM for implementing them,” Senthil Balaji said. The minister asked councillors to visit their wards every day to find out the grievances of people and share photos of their visits on dedicated WhatsApp groups to be formed at all three levels.

The minister also told women councillors interested in contesting for mayor, deputy mayor and other local body chief posts that their applications will be forwarded to DMK president MK Stalin for a final decision.