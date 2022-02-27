Four TN students from war-torn Ukraine to reach on Sunday

By Express News Service

MUMBAI/CHENNAI: The first Air India flight (Boeing 787) carrying 219 Indian evacuees from Ukraine, which took off from Bucharest, Romania, landed at the Mumbai airport at 7:50 pm on Saturday. Meanwhile, a second rescue flight with 200 Indian evacuees, including four Tamil students, took off from Romania at 7:30 pm on Saturday.

The flight with Tamil Nadu students is expected to reach New Delhi around 3 am on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister MK Stalin spoke to Tamil Nadu students stranded in Ukraine over a video call and assured them that the government is taking steps to bring them back. He also enquired about their safety and availability of food in the war-hit nation.

“The Tamil students boarded a flight to New Delhi at 7.30 pm on Saturday. They will reach New Delhi around 3 am on Sunday after which the State will make arrangements to fly them to Chennai and Coimbatore around 6 am,” said an official from the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils. Three of the students are from Chennai, one is from Salem.

Of the more than 5,000 Tamils stranded, over 1,300 students have contacted the State control room so far. Abhinaya Sivakumar, a Vellore native studying in Vinnytsia, told TNIE, “Banks are shut and ATMs are out of money. We require money to board buses to Romania. The Indian embassy is arranging them. We were in a bunker from Friday night till Saturday morning and bombings continue. It is getting scarier and we are running out of food.”

The CM interacted with three students, Mouni Sujatha (Erode), Antony (Trichy) and Navaneetha Sriram (Thoothukudi), through video call at the State control room at Ezhilagam. One of the students, said the place where they stay is out of danger and food is available. He requested the CM to make arrangements to bring them back. “Be strong. We are working to bring you all back safely,” the CM replied.Meanwhile Puducherry district Collector E Vallavam said the UT government’s toll-free numbers 1070, 1077 can be contacted for assistance.

24-hour helpline of Indian Embassy in Ukraine

+380 997300428

+ 380 997300483