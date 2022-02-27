Nod for six sand quarries in Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the indirect election for mayors, deputy mayors, and in other local bodies, the State government can open the six river sand quarries in Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai (delta districts) on March 5, said a senior water resources department official.

The official announcements regarding the same would be made within a couple of days. The official told TNIE that according to a Government Order issued on January 6 2022, a total of 16 quarries with lorries as the mode of transport (lorry quarries), and 21 with bullock carts, were scheduled to be opened. However, due to the local body polls, it had to be postponed. Now since the period of model code of conduct has ended, the work to open the quarries is in full swing, the official added.

“At first, three quarries each in Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai will be opened. We have been preparing river beds for the JCB poclains to take sand. As many as six yards to store the sand have also been built in these areas. Now, we are installing CCTV cameras at the yards,” he said.

The official also pointed out that the online registration for getting river sand would be initiated at 8 am on March 5. There is a chance that the government might make an announcement on it within a couple of days, he added.

Another senior official told TNIE that the remaining 11 lorry quarries, and 21 with bullock carts would be thrown open before the end of the financial year. The preparations for the same have been on in Vellore, Tiruvallur and Karur districts. No works have, however, been initiated in Kancheepuram district (Palaru belt) because of an earlier ban relating to environmental issues. Nevertheless, steps would be taken here based on the government decision, the official added.