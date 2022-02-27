STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Nod for six sand quarries in Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai

The official announcements regarding the same would be made within a couple of days.

Published: 27th February 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of lorries at a river sand quarry | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the indirect election for mayors, deputy mayors, and in other local bodies, the State government can open the six river sand quarries in Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai (delta districts) on March 5, said a senior water resources department official.

The official announcements regarding the same would be made within a couple of days. The official told TNIE that according to a Government Order issued on January 6 2022, a total of 16 quarries with lorries as the mode of transport (lorry quarries), and 21 with bullock carts, were scheduled to be opened. However, due to the local body polls, it had to be postponed. Now since the period of model code of conduct has ended, the work to open the quarries is in full swing, the official added.

“At first, three quarries each in Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai will be opened. We have been preparing river beds for the JCB poclains to take sand. As many as six yards to store the sand have also been built in these areas. Now, we are installing CCTV cameras at the yards,” he said.

The official also pointed out that the online registration for getting river sand would be initiated at 8 am on March 5. There is a chance that the government might make an announcement on it within a couple of days, he added.

Another senior official told TNIE that the remaining 11 lorry quarries, and 21 with bullock carts would be thrown open before the end of the financial year. The preparations for the same have been on in Vellore, Tiruvallur and Karur districts. No works have, however, been initiated in Kancheepuram district (Palaru belt) because of an earlier ban relating to environmental issues. Nevertheless, steps would be taken here based on the government decision, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayiladuthurai Thanjavur sand quarries
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp