One in three samples of packaged drinking water in TN unsafe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Food Safety Commissioner has warned packaged drinking water companies to follow norms strictly after it was found out that one-third of the 1,640 packaged water samples tested across the State were unsafe, and nearly a quarter of them were of poor quality.

The food safety commissioner pointed out that they have received several complaints against packaged drinking water companies. Following this, a total of 1,640 samples from various drinking water manufacture companies and sale points were collected, and sent to laboratory. Out of these, a total of 694 samples were high-quality while 527 were unsafe, and 419 were of poor quality.

“We have filed 173 cases in court and the court has ruled on 74 of them, and imposed a total fine of Rs 12.84 lakh. A fine of Rs 39.69 lakh was imposed in 334 different cases against packaged drinking water manufacturers and sales points,” he added.

The commissioner also instructed manufactures to get proper license from the Bureau of Indian standards (BIS) and the food safety department. It is mandatory that all the guidelines should be followed as per the Food Safety Act. The 20-litre cans should be washed every time before filling them with water. Information such as the name of manufacturer, and the quality need to be displayed on the bottles and cans.

Before buying packaged drinking water, people must verify all the information on the bottles. For more details, people can avail the WhatsApp no: 944402322 or mail to: unavupukar@gmail.com.