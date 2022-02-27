STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

One in three samples of packaged drinking water in TN unsafe

It is mandatory that all the guidelines should be followed as per the Food Safety Act.

Published: 27th February 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

water drinking water pipe water

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Food Safety Commissioner has warned packaged drinking water companies to follow norms strictly after it was found out that one-third of the 1,640 packaged water samples tested across the State were unsafe, and nearly a quarter of them were of poor quality.

The food safety commissioner pointed out that they have received several complaints against packaged drinking water companies. Following this, a total of 1,640 samples from various drinking water manufacture companies and sale points were collected, and sent to laboratory. Out of these, a total of 694 samples were high-quality while 527 were unsafe, and 419 were of poor quality.

“We have filed 173 cases in court and the court has ruled on 74 of them, and imposed a total fine of Rs 12.84 lakh. A fine of Rs 39.69 lakh was imposed in 334 different cases against packaged drinking water manufacturers and sales points,” he added.

The commissioner also instructed manufactures to get proper license from the Bureau of Indian standards (BIS) and the food safety department. It is mandatory that all the guidelines should be followed as per the Food Safety Act. The 20-litre cans should be washed every time before filling them with water. Information such as the name of manufacturer, and the quality need to be displayed on the bottles and cans.

Before buying packaged drinking water, people must verify all the information on the bottles. For more details, people can avail the WhatsApp no: 944402322 or mail to: unavupukar@gmail.com.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drinking water Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp