Periyar show: Man jailed for post against kids

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 36-year-old man was arrested for a post on social media, calling to hang children who impersonate ‘Thanthai Periyar’ on a private TV show. He said doing so will deter other parents from allowing their wards to imitate Periyar. The suspect, identified as G Venkatesh Kumar Babu of Kovilpatti, is a contractual driver at Kayathar town panchayat office.

Babu’s nefarious post against the children went viral on many social media platforms and the people from all walks of life condemned it. Based on a complaint given by DMK town secretary Suresh Kannan, Kayathar police inspector Muthu booked a case against Babu under sections 153(A), 505(1), 506(1) of IPC and section 67 Information and Technology Act for promoting disharmony, inciting offence, and criminal intimidation.After arrest, Babu was produced before a magistrate, who remanded him for 14 days.