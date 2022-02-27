Pudukottai: Students bid teary farewell to teacher, video goes viral

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: When R Jenita got a promotion as a BT assistant and was being sent from Malaikudipatti Government Primary School to Alathur Government Middle School, she was too glad, just like anyone else. Both schools are in Annavasal block of Pudukkottai district. However, what she didn't expect was the reaction of her students at a farewell organised on Friday. All the little kids in attendance were in tears. A video of the farewell went viral on social media.

Jenita has been working as a teacher for the past 21 years, of which 11 were in the Malaikudipatti school. She has been extremely popular among kids. The 42-year-old was class teacher for a section of 62 students. When she recently told her class about her transfer, the children burst into tears.

What is surprising is that the students were so attached to Jenita, despite the school being closed for the past two years. Armstrong Napoleon, headmaster of the school, said, “She is a very good teacher, and very talented. She is very attached to all her students.” Sources said Jenita also encouraged parents of the students to take an insurance policy for their wards.

Several students also spoke about how Jenita went all out in helping them tackle issues. She overcame a physical disability and emerged a strong person in life, determined to make her students the best they can be.

“I gave my children the news of my transfer in a very gentle manner. I told them last week that I was going to a nearby middle school, which they could join next year. However, they were inconsolable and have been crying since then,” Jenita told TNIE.