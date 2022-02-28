Ensure DMK allies too win indirect poll: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday urged cadre of the DMK to ensure their alliance partners win in the indirect elections to the posts of civic chiefs and deputy chiefs, which will be held on March 4.

In a letter to DMK cadre, Stalin said the elected representatives of urban local bodies will assume charge on March 2, and the indirect election for chiefs and deputy chiefs of corporations, municipalities and town panchayats will be held on March 4.

He added that in the indirect elections, the DMK's representatives should ensure candidates from the party and allies win.

He further urged the cadre not to conduct big events to celebrate his birthday, which falls on March 1, but to only organise events to provide assistance and books to the general public, enrol new members into the party, and highlight the DMK-led Dravidian model government to the masses.