Factory effluent sullying Pini river, allege Dharmapuri villagers

By Express News Service

Residents of Pappireddipatti in Dharmapuri district alleged that as many as 10 villages and six water bodies in the taluk are severely affected by the discharge from a private factory in the area. They urged the Pollution Control Board (PCB) and the district administration to investigate the issue.

A member of Pini River Padhugapu Iyakkam Krishnamoorthi said, “Pini river is a freshwater source which is fed by rains and flows down the Eastern ghats through Pappireddipatti before draining into Thenpennai. Last year, because of the abundant rains, the river was revived but the watercolour changed and started tasting salty. When we use this water for irrigation, the crops wither within days. We suspect that the lone factory in the region is discharging effluent.”

A member of A Pallipatti Periyaeri Ayacut farmers Association G Venakatchalam said, “This issue has been happening for a long time. But it had been isolated to a certain area and now, the rains have carried the contaminated water downstream affecting over 10 villages and six water bodies.”

P Dhandapani, a farmer whose land lies close to the industry, said, “We have no objection with the functioning of the factory but only urge them to undertake proper safety measures to prevent such contamination from affecting the cultivation and livestock. Over 10 years ago, a similar incident was observed and a massive protest was held, following which the issue was solved. Now again, the problem is beginning.” Dhandapani added that unlike usually, the villages have a steady supply of water but are unable to utilise it.

District Environmental Officer Samuel Rajkumar and Harur Revenue Divisional Officer V Muthaiayan said they are unaware of the issue and assured to investigate the matter.