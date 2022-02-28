Shadows of miseries cast on veil of fame for shadow puppeter in Tirunelveli

Sreemathi M By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: G Rama Rao (58), an artist who dedicated his life to Tholpavai Koothu - a form of shadow puppetry, has gained recognition as his portrait has been painted on the wall of Palayamkottai bus stand in Tirunelveli. With a few artists like him left in the field, however, Rama Rao struggles to revive the dying art and gain a living out of it.

Located at the centre of the city, the enormous portrait of Rama Rao finds little resonance among the common populace. Commuters who pass by it fail to notice it as a recognition, instead think it is some decoration. When asked about the portrait to one of the young passersby, the answer was that it could be of some farmer.

Rama is a fifth-generation Tholpavai Koothu artist, leading a life with many sacrifices and uncertainty. Hopping onto his small cycle-cart, he hopes that he would get a show to perform at some temple festival in the southern districts.

Rama, despite the low income has chosen to continue playing the puppetry and recently moved to Muppandal in Nagercoil from his native Suthamalli in Tirunelveli. However, the move did not fetch him money either.

Rama Rao, looking at his portrait on the wall, says, "I did not expect to see my face on the wall as my life has always been wandering around different cities and villages to earn a living." With glistening hopeful eyes, he asks, "Will this art gain me recognition for Tholpavai Koothu?"

None of his seven children has followed his footsteps, saying it doesn’t gain income. This, coming from the kids, whose father is the foremost among the last few left in the field, says much about the art's standing in present climes. "We gain an income of Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 for a show, and survive with it till faith gets us another show," he adds. With gloom, he says that the art form will die down with him.

P Muthuchandran, a sixth-generation artist, who received the Kalaimamani Award in 2018 says, "The art has to be recognised by the government and awareness should be raised among the children." Corporation Senior officials expressed that people should come forward and recognise the art form so that it doesn’t dwindle in the darkness.