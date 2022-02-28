STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission pushes deadline for linking Aadhaar till April 30

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with the registered accounts of job aspirants on TNPSC portal, till April 30.

Published: 28th February 2022 05:35 AM

Aaadhar Card (File Image for representational purpose)

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with the registered accounts of job aspirants on TNPSC portal, till April 30.After the linking, the candidates need not upload their educational and other relevant documents every time they fill applications for multiple examinations, apart from when they initially register on the portal.

On February 1, the TNPSC said candidates who have accounts in the TNPSC online portal should update their Aadhaar before February 28. However, it recently issued a notification for filling over 5,500 group II and IIA posts, with the last date for filling the applications being March 23. "To facilitate candidates filling applications for group II and IIA posts, the deadline for updating Aadhaar is extended till April 30," said a statement.

