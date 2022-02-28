STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu school education department to hold career guidance class

Published: 28th February 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

counselling Psychotherapy mental health mental illness

Image used for representational purposes (Express llustration | Soumyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The school education department has planned to conduct a career guidance counselling programme for the government higher secondary school students (Class XI, XII) on March 3 after two years.

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer N Geetha told TNIE, "The resource persons will be conducting career guidance programme online from Chennai on March 3. Headmasters have been asked to prepare all arrangements such as LCD projector, ICT classroom."

Parents will also be allowed to participate in the programme, she added. Sources said the CM will be launching the program through a video conference in Chennai on March 1.

Comments

