Tamil Nadu school education department to hold career guidance class

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The school education department has planned to conduct a career guidance counselling programme for the government higher secondary school students (Class XI, XII) on March 3 after two years.

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer N Geetha told TNIE, "The resource persons will be conducting career guidance programme online from Chennai on March 3. Headmasters have been asked to prepare all arrangements such as LCD projector, ICT classroom."

Parents will also be allowed to participate in the programme, she added. Sources said the CM will be launching the program through a video conference in Chennai on March 1.