Urban local body polls: Few contenders for chairperson post in two municipalities in Thanjavur

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

With the indirect election for the chairperson’s post to Adirampattinam and Pattukkottai municipalities only a few days away, it appears there are only a few contenders for the position. The post has been reserved for women in the ‘general’ category in both the civic bodies. In the recently-concluded urban local body elections, of the two municipalities in Thanjavur district, the DMK emerged a clear winner in Adirampattinam.

Of the total 27 wards in the recently upgraded municipality, the DMK won 19, thereby securing a comfortable majority to claim the municipal chairperson’s post. Besides, its ally, the CPI, also won award. In the DMK, there are two names that are doing the rounds for the civic body head’s post: M M S A Thaheera Ammal and Sithi Aysha. Thaheera, who was elected from Ward 10, earlier was Adirampattinam town panchayat president when she was with the TMC.

Aslam, whose wife Sithi Aysha won from Ward 2, was also former president of Adirampattinam town panchayat. As for Pattukkottai municipality, the DMK-led alliance won 13 of the 33 wards, of which the DMK won 12. Its alliance partner, the MDMK, won one ward. The AIADMK also won 13 wards. This has put the seven Independents elected in the municipality in the spotlight as they would play a crucial role in deciding the chairperson.

Meanwhile, the MDMK has been asking the post for V Jayabarathi, who earlier held the chairpersonship in the municipality. Sources said if she is nominated for the post, a few Independents, including her relative, Jawahar Babu -- who was former chairperson of Pattukkottai municipality himself – would lend their support for the DMK-led alliance. Meanwhile, the DMK has aspirants in Priya Elangovan and Shanmugapriya. However, sources said the party high command is inclined to allow the chairperson post to the MDMK. As for the AIADMK, Latha and Prabha Kani are the front runners for the post.