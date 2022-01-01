HR&CE department takes centrestage in 'rationalist' DMK’s Hindu outreach

Lalitha Ranjani By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The ‘rationalist’ DMK government, keen to weaken the allegations made by opposition about the party being anti-Hindu, has implemented a raft of schemes under the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, including steps to recover encroached temple lands and improve transparency in administration.

Though several of these schemes, implemented under the stewardship of minister PK Sekar Babu, received appreciation, they had to face multiple roadblocks from courts.

Non-brahmin archakars

In a historic step towards ensuring social justice in temples, 24 non-Brahmin archakars who were trained at government-run archakar training schools established by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, were appointed at temples under the HR&CE department on August 14, ending a wait of 13 years.

The State government, during the Budget presentation in August, also announced the revival of archakar and odhuvar training schools for candidates of all communities and increased their monthly stipend from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000. TN first two non-Brahmin priests were appointed at HR&CE temples in Madurai district in 2018 and 2020.

Gold monetisation scheme

During the Department’s Demand for Grants speech in the Assembly on September 4, Minister PK Sekar Babu announced the revival of temple gold monetisation scheme. The scheme, which was in force since 1977, was stopped in 2010.

Under the scheme, excess gold in temples will be melted and purified at the government mint in Mumbai, and will be converted into gold bars and deposited in bank lockers to generate income. Restraining the HR&CE department from implementing the scheme, the Madras High Court on October 28 said the temple gold offerings cannot be melted without approval from trustees.

HR&CE colleges

On September 4, the minister said that 10 new arts and science colleges would be established by the HR&CE department at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

The HC, while hearing a writ petition on November 15, restrained the government from starting more colleges, except those at Kolathur, Oddanchathiram, Vilathikulam and Thiruchengode where admissions had already begun, without appointing trustees.

The state told the court that advertisements were issued for the appointment of district-level committee members who would appoint trustees for the temples that are being administered by ‘fit persons’ on an ad-hoc basis.

Narikuravar woman’s ordeal

Ashwini, a 21-year-old Narikurava woman from Pooncheri village in Chengalpet district, created a stir with her viral video in October in which she expressed outrage over not being allowed to partake of an annadhanam at Sthalasayanaperumal Temple in Mammallapuram.

After she complained of ill-treatment and discrimination, Minister Sekar Babu and HR&CE Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran had free meal with her at the temple. Chief Minister MK Stalin also visited her house on Deepavali.

Two-jab mandate

An order mandating double vaccination for devotees at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai was withdrawn the next day after it sparked widespread opposition.

Srirangam temple entry row

Renowned Bharatnatyam dancer and Kalaimamani awardee Zakir Hussain claimed he was denied entry into the Ranganathaswamy Temple because of his religion.

A decision on the entry of people from other religions into Hindu temples will be taken by the CM, in consultation with legal experts and chief priests of temples, said Minister Sekar Babu.

Slew of new initiatives

Aimed at planting one lakh sacred trees at TN temples, ‘Kalaignar Thalamarakandrugal Nadum Thittam’ scheme was introduced on August 7.

To perform pooja in Tamil apart from Sanskrit, ‘Annai Tamizhil Archanai’ scheme was started at 47 temples. Monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 was announced for those tonsuring devotees at temples on September 7, three days after the charges collected from devotees for tonsuring heads were waived.

A facility to enable occupants of HR&CE temple properties pay rent online was launched on October 10. A scheme to allow free weddings for the disabled at temples was launched on December 8. All HR&CE temples starting January 1, have also been asked to use only Aavin ghee and butter to light lamps and for temple offerings.