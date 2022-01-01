STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Move cases against ministers to other States: AIADMK

The AIADMK on Friday demanded that the pending cases against the ministerial colleagues of Chief Minister MK Stalin be transferred to other States to ensure a fair trial.  

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Friday demanded that the pending cases against the ministerial colleagues of Chief Minister MK Stalin be transferred to other States to ensure a fair trial. “There are reports that the DMK government is planning to ‘safeguard’ many present ministers in the guise of re-investigating the pending cases against them.

If this government moves ahead with this plan, we will challenge the issue before court. But to avoid this, the pending cases against the current ministers should be transferred to the courts in other States so that a fair trial can take place,” former Law Minister CVe Shanmugam said.

He was talking to the reporters at the Raj Bhavan after submitting a memorandum to Governor RN Ravi. 
Shanmugam charged that the DMK government had transformed the State police department into the volunteer force of the DMK and cases have been foisted against those who raised their voice against this government. Their relatives have been intimidated.

State government employees are working under constant fear, Shanmugam said, adding that retired IAS officer Venkatachalam was forced to commit suicide. Complaints about suicide of a junior engineer and the statement of a police officer that he would be committing suicide were not investigated properly. 
Shanmugam said they have explained the ‘illegal’ steps taken against former Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji regarding a case. 

Responding to a question on NEET, Shanmugam said, “The AIADMK never gave any wrong promises over getting exemption from NEET. We had explained the true position before the people and students. NEET was introduced during the tenure of the Congress-DMK government.”

