TN BJP to organise ‘Modi Pongal’ in Madurai on January 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to participate in the Pongal celebration event christened ‘Modi Pongal’ in Madurai organised by the Tamil Nadu BJP on January 12.

Published: 01st January 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to participate in the Pongal celebration event christened ‘Modi Pongal’ in Madurai organised by the Tamil Nadu BJP on January 12. Modi is likely to inaugurate 11 new government medical colleges, along with Chief Minister MK Stalin, during an event to be held at Virudhunagar. 

During his politically significant tour in the State, he is expected to participate in Pongal celebrations in Madurai on the same day. The State president of BJP K Annamalai has formed a 12-member State-level committee to make arrangements for ‘Modi Pongal.’ 

Sharing details, one of the committee members Dr Saravanan told TNIE, “Modi is expected to spend about 45 minutes in the Pongal celebrations being organised by BJP at Mandela Nagar near Madurai airport in the evening.”

As many as 10,008 families in and around Madurai will prepare Pongal during the special event, added Saravanan. Interestingly, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had taken part in the Pongal celebrations in Madurai last year. 

