Clash with police: Hindu outfits’ members booked

Published: 02nd January 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after a minor clash in front of a private school near Vilankurichi between police and members of right-wing groups over an RSS training programme, the Coimbatore city police on Saturday registered a case against three RSS members and one member each from the Hindu Munnani and the BJP for preventing police from discharging duty.

On Friday, after Naam Tamilar Katchi members called for a protest against the programme, police personnel were deployed at the site to prevent any untoward incident. According to a police officer, deputy commissioner of police T Jayachandran (Coimbatore North) and a few policemen asked the RSS members to go inside the school, but they refused and blocked the police team from moving forward. They also threatened policemen to leave the site. The training programme ended on Friday.

On Saturday, the Peelamedu police registered a case against RSS members Murugan, Arun, Karuppusamy, BJP member Kalidass, and Hindu Munnani functionary Govindhan under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge duty) of the IPC.

Cops stopped from entering school
Deputy commissioner of police T Jayachandran (Coimbatore North) and a few policemen asked the RSS members to go inside the school, but they refused and blocked the police team from moving forward, said a police officer, adding that they also threatened the cops

NTK called for stir against RSS event
On Friday, police personnel were deployed at the site to prevent any untoward incident, after Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) members called for a protest against the RSS training programme

