Clash with police: Hindu outfits’ members booked

COIMBATORE: A day after a minor clash in front of a private school near Vilankurichi between police and members of right-wing groups over an RSS training programme, the Coimbatore city police on Saturday registered a case against three RSS members and one member each from the Hindu Munnani and the BJP for preventing police from discharging duty.

On Friday, after Naam Tamilar Katchi members called for a protest against the programme, police personnel were deployed at the site to prevent any untoward incident. According to a police officer, deputy commissioner of police T Jayachandran (Coimbatore North) and a few policemen asked the RSS members to go inside the school, but they refused and blocked the police team from moving forward. They also threatened policemen to leave the site. The training programme ended on Friday.

On Saturday, the Peelamedu police registered a case against RSS members Murugan, Arun, Karuppusamy, BJP member Kalidass, and Hindu Munnani functionary Govindhan under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge duty) of the IPC.

