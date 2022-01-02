STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cooperate to check spread of Covid-19: Stalin

Stating that his government has been working to contain the spread of the Omicron variant, Stalin added that the government only imposed restrictions to safeguard people.

Published: 02nd January 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin paying floral tributes at the memorial of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, on the occasion of New Year, in Chennai on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Extending New Year greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday sought their cooperation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and its Omicron variant, and appealed to the public to get vaccinated.

“We should not forget the lessons taught by 2021. During the second wave of the pandemic, the people cooperated to a great extent by getting vaccinated. I am expecting such cooperation this year too,” the chief minister said.

Stating that his government has been working to contain the spread of the Omicron variant, Stalin added that the government only imposed restrictions to safeguard people.“Those who got the first dose of the vaccine should get the second dose on the date given by the authorities. Health experts are of the view that the impact of Omicron will be low,” the CM said.

