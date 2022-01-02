Madras High Court refuses to reduce prison term in rape case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Saying that passage of time or socio-economic condition of the accused cannot be a special reason to impose a lesser punishment in rape cases, the Madras High Court has upheld the seven-year jail term handed to a man in Tiruvannamalai district.

Dismissing a criminal revision case filed by Gopi alias Saravanan seeking to reduce the quantum of jail term, justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said the Supreme Court has categorically said in a rape case, the efflux (passing) of time or socio-economic conditions cannot be a reason to impose a lesser punishment.

Even though 20 years have passed since the crime was committed, the case presents the grim aftermath of the crime, the judge said. Finding ‘no infirmity’ whatsoever in the conclusions of the trial court and the lower appellate court which found him guilty of the offence under section 376 of IPC, the judge ordered that the conviction and sentence imposed by the trial court and the appellate court stands confirmed.

The petitioner, Gopi of Kalasapakkam, was accused of raping a 19-year-old girl in 2002 when she was grazing cows in a field. The Chief Judicial Magistrate court handed him seven years imprisonment and Rs 500 fine. He preferred an appeal against the verdict but the appellate court — District Sessions Court — upheld the order of the trial court. Hence, he moved the High Court.