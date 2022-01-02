This old hand fetches solace from depths

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Fire and Rescue personnel did everything they could on that day at Vennilingapuram. On December 21, they strove for hours to retrieve the body of an eight-year-old S Anandaraj, who had drowned in the 70-foot farm well while bathing with his two brothers. Each member of the adept rescue team dived into the well in search of the body, only to surface empty-handed. The Uthumalai police had no other option but to call K Muppudathi.

The seemingly-frail octogenarian did what the fire and rescue personnel couldn’t. In flat ten minutes, he salvaged the body, which was then handed over to the grief-stricken family by the police after official formalities. “The farm well lacked steps, so I jumped directly into the well. I found the body near the bottom of the well,” the Karumadaiyur resident shrugs. It wasn’t any surprise to the police nor the rescue personnel. This is simply what the 83-year-old Muppudathi has done since he was just 20.

It was just another day at the work for him. A service he continues to provide over decades despite the disapproval of his four children. Just weeks ago, he had helped the Tenkasi police recover the body of a Thoothukudi-based driver named Aravind from a stone quarry pit in Keezhapuliyoor.

Like most villagers, Muppudathi learnt to swim as a child, thrown into a well with others, left to sink or swim. He swam. As a youth, his talents came in handy at helping farmers retrieve their motors left in suspended mid-well to pump out water once the rains started and filled the wells. He was known for holding his breath longer than anyone he knew, diving in, unscrewing the eight screws and bolts holding the motor in place, tying a rope around it and helping draw it out. Soon, farmers from nearby villages too called him to help with their submerged motors. As his fame spread, police started calling him for help.

Even now, Muppudathi says he can hold his breath for five to 15 minutes under water, and claims he has recovered nearly 6,000 corpses and hundreds of kilograms of missing gold ornaments from different water bodies for six decades. “I have never failed to complete any rescue operation,” he beams.

Over the years, he has been called to retrieve bodies in Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar districts, aside from Tenkasi, coming in for much praise from the police. Tenkasi’s first Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh, now posted at Mayiladuthurai, had presented him with an award appreciating his work. Singh describes his service as invaluable. Selvam Madasamy, Keezhapavoor Village Administrative Officer, who was responsible for bringing Muppudathi into recent rescue operations, also praises him. “We are trying to get him his old-age pension now,” he says. While Muppudathi may appreciate the efforts, his work is hardly motivated by money or rewards.

“I accept any remuneration given by the public or relatives of the victim. But if the family is poor, I refuse to take money. The police help me whenever I request for travel expenses,” he says. Having worked as a farm worker well into his 60s, he and his wife Chellammal now get by the `10,000 sent by one of his sons, who works in the army. His other two sons are daily wage workers and his daughter, a beedi roller.

Muppudathi finds it hard to recall the first body he helped retrieve. But there is one recovery that haunts him: a one-day-old baby at Maruthamuthur village. “The new-born was thrown into the well by its unwed mother. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Alangulam, brought me from my home to that particular well. The baby had been wrapped in a cloth. I found it at a depth of about 40-feet. The mother could have given the baby to an orphanage instead,” he rues.