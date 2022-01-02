TN govt to conduct Covid vaccine camps for children in schools from Monday

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State health department is planning vaccination camps in schools from Monday for people aged 15-18. “The health and education departments are working together to streamline vaccination. We are planning camps in schools so children need not travel far. This will also ensure more students come forward for inoculation,” Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has issued guidelines to the deputy directors of health services in all districts. Registration has begun for the 33.46 lakh eligible children.

On January 3, Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Porur. Covaxin is the only approved vaccine for children.

However there is still a lot of hesitancy over taking the vaccine. “It is not clear why only Covaxin is permitted. We will wait at least three weeks before getting our kids vaccinated,” said R Shantha, a parent.

On the other hand, school authorities favour the move.

“The lockdown led to a gap in education. Inoculation will ensure schools function even if the number of cases rises,” said a school principal from Porur.Beneficiaries may register online on the Cowin portal or register at vaccination centres. Registration on the Cowin portal can be done using their Class 10 registration number, Aadhaar card, or any school ID.

Deputy directors have been told to ask block level medical officers (BMOs) to prepare a micro plan enlisting government, aided, and private schools to get a list of all schoolchildren born in 2007 or earlier.

Further, BMOs may be told to instruct the staff concerned to download the day-wise list of beneficiaries from the Cowin portal and send it to the respective school authorities.

Identification of unvaccinated children, non-school-going students, and others will be done as daily data on vaccinations have to be tracked and uploaded on the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) software.In a letter to deputy directors of health services (DDHS), Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam said one teacher from each school is to be appointed as a liaison officer and coordinate with the DDHS Collectorate.

In Tiruvannamalai, over one lakh children are eligible to be vaccinated. R Selvakumar, DDHS, Tiruvannamalai Health Unit District, said, “Each of the 20 health blocks in the district will be handled by two school health teams and a mobile medical unit.”

(With inputs from Tiruvannamalai)