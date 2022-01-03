Aiming to vaccinate all eligible children in next 15 days: Puducherry health official

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The vaccination drive of children aged between 15 and 18 against Covid witnessed a good response in Puducherry, following its launch by Chief Minister N Rangasamy at Thillayadi Valliammai Government High School in Kadirkamam today, January 3, 2022.

"While 83,000 doses of Covaxin have arrived for covering Puducherry and Karaikal regions, the vaccines for Yanam and Mahe region will reach from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala respectively today," Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr G Sriramulu said. "In the next 10 to 15 days, the Health Department is expecting to cover all eligible children."

On the first day today at the government high school, all 60 students were given the jab, according to Dr Sriramulu. A few parents were hesitating, but they were convinced by the Health team, following which everyone was inoculated, he said.

According to him, the vaccination drive will be conducted in all schools, both government and private, by the respective Primary Health centres from Tuesday onwards. Health teams from around 39 PHCs will begin the task from Tuesday onwards.

The teenagers are being administered Covaxin which has been approved by the Government of India for inoculating them.