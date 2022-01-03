STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Aiming to vaccinate all eligible children in next 15 days: Puducherry health official

While 83,000 doses of Covaxin have arrived for covering Puducherry and Karaikal regions, the vaccines for Yanam and Mahe region will reach from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala respectively today.

Published: 03rd January 2022 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The vaccination drive of children aged between 15 and 18 against Covid witnessed a good response in Puducherry, following its launch by Chief Minister N Rangasamy at Thillayadi Valliammai Government High School in Kadirkamam today, January 3, 2022.

"While 83,000 doses of Covaxin have arrived for covering Puducherry and Karaikal regions, the vaccines for Yanam and Mahe region will reach from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala respectively today," Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr G Sriramulu said. "In the next 10 to 15 days, the Health Department is expecting to cover all eligible children."

On the first day today at the government high school, all 60 students were given the jab, according to Dr Sriramulu. A few parents were hesitating, but they were convinced by the Health team, following which everyone was inoculated, he said.

According to him, the vaccination drive will be conducted in all schools, both government and private, by the respective Primary Health centres from Tuesday onwards. Health teams from around 39 PHCs will begin the task from Tuesday onwards.

The teenagers are being administered Covaxin which has been approved by the Government of India for inoculating them. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teenager vaccination Children vaccine Vaccination drive children Vaccination drive 15 18 Vaccines teenager Puducherry vaccine CoWin
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp