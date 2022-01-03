Jallikattu enthusiasts, bull owners stage protest on Chengapalli-Walayar National Highway

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Bull owners and jallikattu enthusiasts staged a road roko on Sunday by blocking the Chengapalli-Walayar National Highway (NH) at Chettipalayam demanding to conduct the jallikattu scheduled on January 9 in Coimbatore.

The protest took place after the registration for jallikattu did not commence as the event organising committee said there has been no proper confirmation of the event due to the State government's COVID-19 restrictions till January 10. Following the stir, vehicle movement on the NH was affected for half an hour.

A bull owner, seeking anonymity, said, "As per the schedule, the registration of bulls and issuing of tickets to viewers had to be started on Sunday. Many bull owners reached the venue for that purpose from various districts on Sunday morning, but the members in the organising committee did not begin the registration."

A member of the event's organising committee Ganesan told The New Indian Express, "We could not start with the registrations as we do not know whether the event would be held on the date due to the restrictions. All the arrangements have been made. But there is no confirmation received from the district administration. We are clueless about the event."