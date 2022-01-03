Over 10 litres of pus removed from cow after quack botches up treatment in Dharmapuri

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) veterinary researchers conducted a complicated surgery and removed over 10 litres of pus from a cow.

The KVK scientists allege that wrong medication coupled with a contaminated needle resulted in a massive infection that had a paralysing effect on the cow.

Sources said an affected farmer arrived at KVK on Thursday seeking treatment for his cattle. The animal, which was administered the wrong treatment, suffered from a severe infection. KVK researchers immediately decided to conduct a massive surgery and removed over 10 kg of infected tissues.

Sankaraiah, the farmer whose cow was treated, said, "Almost 15 days ago, my cow had not been eating properly and the milk production had also drastically reduced. I sought advice from a doctor, who turned out to be a quack. He administered some injection and in the days that followed, the condition of the cow went down. Shortly after, the animal's hind leg started swelling abnormally and the animal became paralysed. I approached the KVK centre in Papparapatti for treatment."

Animal Husbandry researcher Dr Thangadurai said, "I had inspected the animal and found that the cow had been immobile and it had stopped feeding because of a severe infection. The farmers had sought treatment from a quack doctor. Not only had this quack provided the wrong treatment, but he has also injected the cow with a contaminated needle which led to a small cyst leading to a massive infection."



He added that after a nearly 12-hour effort, the pus was removed from the body of the cow and the infected areas was treated. Dr Thagadurai said he had witnessed a surge in such cases for the past few months. If farmers are not vigilant, they may lose their cow which are easily worth between Rs 50,000 and Rs 70,000 to quack doctors, he pointed out.

When contacted, KVK Project Director Dr Vijayakumar, said, "Most of the farmers are cheated by an inseminator, who poses as a doctor. They offer medical advice without checking the doctor’s background. During the recent FMD outbreak, many animals died at the hands of quack doctors."

Farmers need to investigate the doctors before seeking treatment from them, he advised.

Meanwhile, over the past few weeks, the Animal Husbandry Department officials and the KVK have been spreading awareness among the farmers on the need to be on guard from quack veterinarians to prevent wrong treatment that could permanently incapacitate or kill animals.