Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to launch COVID vaccination drive for 15-17 age group on Monday

According to the Health Department data, the State vaccinated 15,16,804 people of which 4,20,098 received the first dose and 10,96,706 the second dose.

Published: 03rd January 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the vaccination drive for 15-17 age group in Chennai on Monday, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian, while speaking to reporters on Sunday. There are a total of 33.20 lakh eligible beneficiaries in this age group. 

Meanwhile, the Health Department vaccinated 15.16 lakh people during the 17th mega COVID-19 vaccination camp on Sunday. According to the Health Department data, the State vaccinated 15,16,804 people of which 4,20,098 received the first dose and 10,96,706 the second dose. Ma Subramanian also inspected a few vaccination camps. 

So far, the State achieved 86.95 per cent coverage in the first dose and 60.71 per cent in the second dose. The minister said parents should also come forward and cooperate in vaccinating teenagers. The State is hopeful of achieving 100 per cent vaccination coverage in this age group. In the last 16 mega vaccination camps, the State vaccinated over three crore people.

COVID-19 cases

  • New cases: 1,594 

  • Deaths: 6

  • Tests: 1,02,237

  • TPR: 1.5 per cent

  • Discharged Total: 27,51,128

  • Death total: 36,790

  • Active cases: 9,304

  • Total Tests: 5,76,50,087

  • Chennai cases: 776

Helpline numbers

COVID positive patients who are under home isolation in Chennai may call 044 25384520 or 044 46122300 in case of doubts, or to seek medical advice

Chennai Corporation to recruit 1,000 volunteers

As cases are on a rise in the city, the Chennai Corporation has issued an order to recruit 1,000 COVID-19 volunteers with immediate effect. Five volunteers each will be posted for every ward, and will check in on COVIDd-19 patients.

In all the 15 zones, tele-counselling centres will be opened to give medical and general advices to those who are on home quarantine and also to clear the doubts of those in COVID care centres. Works to open a Covid-19 control room at the Corporation centre are also under way, said the health minister

