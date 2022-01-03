Tamil Nadu mulls home isolation for double-vaccinated COVID patients

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Health Department will start recommending home isolation for those who test positive after receiving two vaccine doses, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday.

The decision will be made after considering the rate at which COVID-19 cases increase in the coming days. The State reported 1,594 new cases on the day compared to 1,489 on Saturday, with Chennai alone reporting 776 cases against 682 the previous day.

Speaking to the reporters after inspecting vaccination camps, Subramanian said that COVID-19 patients will be triaged with only those with severe symptoms to be admitted to hospitals, those with mild symptoms sent to COVID care centres (CCC), and the asymptomatic to be monitored at home.

Unvaccinated people, who are asymptomatic, will be given pulse oximeters will be virtually monitored by a team of doctors. Teams will be formed in all the districts for this purpose, Subramanian said, adding that people need not rush to hospitals in panic.

Those affected by Omicron variant have milder symptoms: Health Minister

Subrama nian said that those infected by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant seemed to have only mild symptoms and did not need hospitalisation for long.

"From the Omicron patients admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, we have observed they test negative in the RT PCR test on the third day of the infection. Patients infected by the variant could be sent home after five days," Subramanian said.

Urging people to get vaccinated, the minister said 96 lakh people in the State are due for their second dose, and 70 lakh are yet to take the first dose.

He advised everyone to follow COVID appropriate behaviour. Meanwhile, doctors said the health department has instructed them to be prepared for a surge in COVIDd-19 cases but so far there was no decision to cut back on elective procedures in government hospitals.

The minister and health officials attended a preparedness meeting conducted by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with all States to discuss health infrastructure, medicine stock, vaccination coverage, among other things.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, the Victoria hall hostel will be converted to a CCC, and those staying there will be asked to vacate. The Tamil Nadu Housing Board tenements will also be utilised for this purpose, with 2,000 beds to be readied. An 800-bed CCC facility will also come up at the Chennai Trade Centre at Nandambakkam.

Vaccination for teens to begin today

Vaccination for 15-17 age groups in Tamil Nadu will begin on Monday. The State aims to vaccinate a total of 33.20 lakh eligible in this age group within a month, the health minister said

Tamil Nadu courts return to online mode

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the State, the Madras High Court and its subordinate courts will revert back to online mode from Monday