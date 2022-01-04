STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Drop decision to install agri power meters: CPI

The outfit suspects the move would be a part of implementing the Union government’s plan to drop the free electricity scheme for agricultural connections.

Published: 04th January 2022 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPM, CPI flags used for representational purpose (File Photo| Bechu S, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The farmers’ wing of the CPI has urged the Tamil Nadu government to drop its move to fix meters for agricultural electricity connections, saying this  would create tension among farmers. 

In a press statement, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated with the CPI, expressed its concern over the TANGEDCO’s move to fix meters for agriculture electricity connections. 

The outfit suspects the move would be a part of implementing the Union government’s plan to drop the free electricity scheme for agricultural connections. The outfit recalled that when the DMK was in opposition, it opposed the same move while the erstwhile AIADMK-led State government took efforts to fix meters for the connections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp