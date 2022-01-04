Drop decision to install agri power meters: CPI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The farmers’ wing of the CPI has urged the Tamil Nadu government to drop its move to fix meters for agricultural electricity connections, saying this would create tension among farmers.

In a press statement, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated with the CPI, expressed its concern over the TANGEDCO’s move to fix meters for agriculture electricity connections.

The outfit suspects the move would be a part of implementing the Union government’s plan to drop the free electricity scheme for agricultural connections. The outfit recalled that when the DMK was in opposition, it opposed the same move while the erstwhile AIADMK-led State government took efforts to fix meters for the connections.