Ex- Anna varsity V-C Surappa to get probe report? Govt gets week to reply

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to respond in a week on whether a copy of the report of the inquiry commission headed by Justice P Kalaiyarasan can be furnished to former Anna University vice-chancellor MK Surappa as he had sought.

When the petitions filed by Surappa challenging the order for holding a probe by constituting the commission came up for hearing before Justice V Parthiban on Monday, his counsel sought a copy of the inquiry commission’s report. He said if a copy is furnished, the former V-C would withdraw the petitions.

Subsequently, the judge asked Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram to file a reply on the matter by January 10. The government had already submitted the inquiry commission report to the court in a sealed cover.

After a showdown between Surappa and the previous AIADMK government, the Justice Kalaiyarasan commission was formed to probe the allegations of corruption and malpractice against him. Challenging the order to set up the inquiry commission, Surappa approached the high court. Later, the court restrained the State government from taking any action against him.