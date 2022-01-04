STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Favouritism shown in issuing contracts in Karur: Bar owners

They alleged a team from Tiruppur was “controlling” the tender process in the district and showing favouritism to a few in issuing contracts.

Published: 04th January 2022 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

The coronavirus fear has no limit. Tasmac employees seen wearring face mask in Chennai.

Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: In the wake of bar owners and workers protesting outside the house of Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji, in Chennai on Monday, alleging irregularities in awarding tenders to run bars attached to TASMAC, a section of bar owners in Karur too raised similar complaints. They alleged a team from Tiruppur was “controlling” the tender process in the district and showing favouritism to a few in issuing contracts.

“We are going through a lot of pain to run a TASMAC bar in Karur as we have to approach them and shell out money as per their demand,” said one a bar owner, who did not wish to be named, alleging involvement of higher-ups. 

Another bar owner said, “A man from Tiruppur and his associates control all TASMAC bar-related operations, including issuing tender, license, NOC, etc. We are not able to get forms to apply for tenders as he decides whom to give them to. One has to give a lot of money to get work done.” 

When asked, TASMAC officials denied all allegations and claimed that procedures were carried out as per government norms. Deputy Collector and District Manager (DM) of TASMAC, P Shanmugavadivel said the allegations are false.

TASMAC bar tender process transparent: Senthil Balaji

CHENNAI: After conducting a review meeting at the TNEB office in Chennai on Monday, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said the State government has maintained transparency in the TASMAC bar tender process.

Briefing the media, he added bidders were instructed to apply online or in person. Of 5,387 TASMAC outlets, 2,168 have bars. Despite having facilities to run bars in 1,551 outlets, the previous AIADMK government did not conduct the tender process properly, he said. A total of 6,482 applications were received in the 2019 tender process, while 11,715 have been obtained now, he stated, adding that this shows the present DMK government is transparent.

“We didn’t introduce any new conditions in the present tender process. Hence, some people criticised us due to political differences. We haven’t rejected any applications; those that followed the conditions will be accepted. In Chennai and Kancheepuram districts alone, the tender process has been postponed as we have to get a few details” he said.

Responding to queries related to TANGEDCO, Balaji said that of 8,905 transformers, TANGEDCO has erected 7,833 and the rest would be erected within a month. Land has been identified for setting up 143 sub-stations, he said, adding that construction will begin after finishing the DPR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Senthil Balaji Karur TASMAC
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp