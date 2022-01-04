Favouritism shown in issuing contracts in Karur: Bar owners

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: In the wake of bar owners and workers protesting outside the house of Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji, in Chennai on Monday, alleging irregularities in awarding tenders to run bars attached to TASMAC, a section of bar owners in Karur too raised similar complaints. They alleged a team from Tiruppur was “controlling” the tender process in the district and showing favouritism to a few in issuing contracts.

“We are going through a lot of pain to run a TASMAC bar in Karur as we have to approach them and shell out money as per their demand,” said one a bar owner, who did not wish to be named, alleging involvement of higher-ups.

Another bar owner said, “A man from Tiruppur and his associates control all TASMAC bar-related operations, including issuing tender, license, NOC, etc. We are not able to get forms to apply for tenders as he decides whom to give them to. One has to give a lot of money to get work done.”

When asked, TASMAC officials denied all allegations and claimed that procedures were carried out as per government norms. Deputy Collector and District Manager (DM) of TASMAC, P Shanmugavadivel said the allegations are false.

TASMAC bar tender process transparent: Senthil Balaji

CHENNAI: After conducting a review meeting at the TNEB office in Chennai on Monday, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said the State government has maintained transparency in the TASMAC bar tender process.

Briefing the media, he added bidders were instructed to apply online or in person. Of 5,387 TASMAC outlets, 2,168 have bars. Despite having facilities to run bars in 1,551 outlets, the previous AIADMK government did not conduct the tender process properly, he said. A total of 6,482 applications were received in the 2019 tender process, while 11,715 have been obtained now, he stated, adding that this shows the present DMK government is transparent.

“We didn’t introduce any new conditions in the present tender process. Hence, some people criticised us due to political differences. We haven’t rejected any applications; those that followed the conditions will be accepted. In Chennai and Kancheepuram districts alone, the tender process has been postponed as we have to get a few details” he said.

Responding to queries related to TANGEDCO, Balaji said that of 8,905 transformers, TANGEDCO has erected 7,833 and the rest would be erected within a month. Land has been identified for setting up 143 sub-stations, he said, adding that construction will begin after finishing the DPR.