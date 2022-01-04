Tamil Nadu minister assures Jallikattu would be held adhering to Covid-19 protocol

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu revenue and commercial taxes minister P Moorthy on Tuesday said that Jallikattu would be held this year by adhering to Covid-19 protocol.

The minister's statement comes amid speculations that the annual event is likely to be cancelled in the wake of the surge of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Speaking to media persons after launching the Pongal gift distribution in Madurai, Moorthy reportedly said that during the time of Pongal, considering the situation at that time, Jallikattu would be held with necessary restrictions.

He said the state government is initiating measures to protect the people from the apparent third wave of Covid-19. The state government is also ensuring that all people get vaccinated against the virus. A medical team has been despatched in Madurai to hold a door-to-door screening of people, he said.

On Sunday, bull owners and Jallikattu enthusiasts had staged a road blockade agitation on the Chengapalli-Walayar National Highway (NH) at Chettipalayam demanding to conduct the jallikattu scheduled on January 9 in Coimbatore.

The protest took place after the registration for jallikattu did not commence as the event organising committee said there has been no proper confirmation of the event due to the State government's COVID-19 restrictions till January 10.

In rural Tamil Nadu, particularly in southern districts, the bull trainers have been busy training the bull several weeks ahead of the Pongal festival. The harvest festival falls during mid-January.