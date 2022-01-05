STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

4 people killed in Tamil Nadu fireworks unit explosion

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a relief of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the victims.

Published: 05th January 2022 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Four people were charred to death and three others injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory near Sattur in the district on Wednesday, police said. The explosion was caused due to friction while mixing the chemicals at Vijayakarisalkulam near Sattur.

Over 15 people were involved in making fireworks. The owner of the unit was among those involved in mixing chemicals and was killed in the incident. The room where they were working was razed to the ground in the impact. Three injured persons were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a relief of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the victims. The injured will be provided a sum of Rs 1 lakh each, he said in a statement in Chennai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Firework factory Explosion
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp