As Covid cases rise, TN mulls new curbs

CHENNAI: The number of new Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu jumped from 1,728 cases on Monday to 2,731 on Tuesday. As the State’s test positivity rate rose from 0.7 per cent on December 29 to 2.6 per cent on Tuesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin met with experts, Health Minister M Subramanian, and senior officials to discuss restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus. New restrictions are likely to be announced on Wednesday.

Chennai reported 1,489 new cases against 876 on Monday, accounting for 55 per cent of TN’s figure. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi ordered an increase in testing from 22,000 to 30,000 samples a day. Active cases have doubled from 6,654 on December 29 to 12,412 on the day, with 45 per cent of patients in Chennai.

Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Coimbatore and Vellore saw an increase in cases to 290 (from 158 on Monday), 147 (80), 120 (105) and 105 (22). Of 121 Omicron patients, 105 have been discharged. On the eve of a new Assembly session, Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran and Aranthangi MLA ST Ramachandran tested positive.