STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

As Covid cases rise, TN mulls new curbs

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu jumped from 1,728 cases on Monday to 2,731 on Tuesday.

Published: 05th January 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Students getting vaccinated at the Chennai Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Saidapet, on Monday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of new Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu jumped from 1,728 cases on Monday to 2,731 on Tuesday. As the State’s test positivity rate rose from 0.7 per cent on December 29 to 2.6 per cent on Tuesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin met with experts, Health Minister M Subramanian, and senior officials to discuss restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus. New restrictions are likely to be announced on Wednesday. 

Chennai reported 1,489 new cases against 876 on Monday, accounting for 55 per cent of TN’s figure. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi ordered an increase in testing from 22,000 to 30,000 samples a day. Active cases have doubled from 6,654 on December 29 to 12,412 on the day, with 45 per cent of patients in Chennai.

Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Coimbatore and Vellore saw an increase in cases to 290 (from 158 on Monday), 147 (80), 120 (105) and 105 (22). Of 121 Omicron patients, 105 have been discharged. On the eve of a new Assembly session, Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran and Aranthangi MLA ST Ramachandran tested positive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID 19
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp