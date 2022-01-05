Expect all Left parties to unite: CPI

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: If the CPI and the CPM join hands, the vote bank of Left parties will go up, CPI’s National General Secretary D Raja told reporters in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

“During the CPI’s Kolkata conference in 1986, a proposal was put forth by then party leader Chandra Rajeshwara Rao. We expect not only the CPI and the CPM, but all Left parties to unite. The proposal is put forth only within the CPI. The two parties have not met so far regarding this,” he said.