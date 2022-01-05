STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Expect all Left parties to unite: CPI

If the CPI and the CPM join hands, the vote bank of Left parties will go up, CPI’s National General Secretary D Raja told reporters in Coimbatore on Tuesday. 

Published: 05th January 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: If the CPI and the CPM join hands, the vote bank of Left parties will go up, CPI’s National General Secretary D Raja told reporters in Coimbatore on Tuesday. 

“During the CPI’s Kolkata conference in 1986, a proposal was put forth by then party leader Chandra Rajeshwara Rao. We expect not only the CPI and the CPM, but all Left parties to unite. The proposal is put forth only within the CPI. The two parties have not met so far regarding this,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI CPM
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp