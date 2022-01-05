STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Family of doctors tests Covid positive in Coimbatore, samples taken from locals

Sources said a 39-year-old doctor in a private hospital recently tested positive following which the health staff collected samples of four of his primary contacts.

Published: 05th January 2022 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Covid-19 testing continues, even though it subjects people to discomfort | PTI

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After five members of a family, including four doctors, tested positive for Covid-19 in Gandhipuram, the health wing of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) sprung into action to collect samples from the residents in the vicinity.

Sources said a 39-year-old doctor in a private hospital recently tested positive following which the health staff collected samples of four of his primary contacts. According to the City Health Officer (CHO) Sathish Kumar, the primary contacts — the doctor’s father, mother, wife, and his son — tested positive on Monday.

“To prevent a cluster of cases, samples of the nearby residents are being collected for testing,” Jeganathan, a sanitary inspector, said. The civic body has disinfected the locality.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore COVID 19
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp