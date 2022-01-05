Family of doctors tests Covid positive in Coimbatore, samples taken from locals

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After five members of a family, including four doctors, tested positive for Covid-19 in Gandhipuram, the health wing of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) sprung into action to collect samples from the residents in the vicinity.

Sources said a 39-year-old doctor in a private hospital recently tested positive following which the health staff collected samples of four of his primary contacts. According to the City Health Officer (CHO) Sathish Kumar, the primary contacts — the doctor’s father, mother, wife, and his son — tested positive on Monday.

“To prevent a cluster of cases, samples of the nearby residents are being collected for testing,” Jeganathan, a sanitary inspector, said. The civic body has disinfected the locality.