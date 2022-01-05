High alert in TN after bird flu cases confirmed in Kerala

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After confirmed cases of Avian Influenza in Kerala, the government has sounded high alert. Monitoring teams have been formed in The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari and 26 temporary inter-state border checkposts have been set up for 24/7 watch.

These teams will prevent entry of vehicles carrying live chicken, ducks, turkeys, quail etc., eggs, poultry feed, poultry manure from Kerala. All other vehicles entering TN from Kerala are being disinfected.

As many as 1,061 Rapid Response Teams each comprising one veterinary assistant surgeon, one livestock inspector, two animal husbandry assistants and one sanitary worker have been formed in the districts. Chief epidemiology officer, veterinary epidemiology centre, Saidapet, is the designated nodal officer.