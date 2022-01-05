Shoolagiri: Class 12 girl falls from moving bus, dies

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 17-year-old girl near Shoolagiri died on Monday evening without responding to treatment allegedly after falling from a moving bus near Uddanapalli. According to Uddanapalli police, on Monday around 4 pm, M Naviyasree of Sinigiripalli, an intellectually-challenged Class 12 student from Bodichipalli Government Model School, got into a government mofussil bus at Kelamangalam heading to Dharmapuri. The incident happened when the bus tried to stop a few metres away from the Sinigiripalli bus stop. The girl fell down while trying to get down and suffered injuries.

The police said the injured girl was taken in the same government bus to Uddanapalli Primary Health Centre and later, was referred to Hosur Government Hospital and again to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital, where she succumbed.

A resident of Sinigiripalli Narayanan who travelled in the same bus at the time, told TNIE, “The bus did not stop at the bus stop. I shouted at the driver to stop and after a few metres, the driver tried to stop the bus and suddenly started moving. Due to this impact, the girl lost balance while getting down and got injured.”

Denkanikottai TNSTC Branch Manager Suresh said the bus was stopped at Sinigiripalli bus stop and over seven passengers got down. “After crossing the bus stop, the girl has tried to get down and fell from the moving bus,” he added.

Chief Education Officer KP Maheshwari and District IED students coordinator Sardar said, “The girl was 40 per cent intellectually challenged and for the past few years, she was attending the daycare centre for IED ( Inclusive Education for Differently-abled) at Kelamangalam.

Usually, in the mornings and evenings, after she gets onto a bus, her parents would inform a caregiver at Kelamangalam to help her board the bus. But, on Monday, as the daycare centre was closed due to the suspension of classes 1 to 8, the girl managed to get into the bus along with other classes 11 and 12 students. After spotting the girl at the bus stop, the caregiver tried calling her father but he was not available.”