TN boy who sustained bullet injury laid to rest

As the boy’s mortal remains arrived, an argument broke out between the police and his relatives.

Published: 05th January 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: K Pughazendi, the 11-year-old who succumbed to injuries from a stray bullet fired during CISF/police training in Narthamalai, was on Tuesday laid to rest in his hometown of Kothamangalapatti. 

Law Minister S Regupathy handed over the solatium of Rs 10 lakh announced by the CM to the boy’s family. Pughazendi, who was having food at his grandparents’ house in Narthamalai on December 30, was hit by a bullet fired some 2 km away at a police firing range where 18 TN police personnel and 34 CISF personnel were undergoing training.  

He was receiving treatment at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) but died at 6 pm on Monday. His post-mortem was completed on Tuesday morning and his body was brought to Kothamangalapatti after 2.30 pm. Police personnel, who were posted in the locality since Monday night, remained put on Tuesday. 

As the boy’s mortal remains arrived, an argument broke out between the police and his relatives. The relatives wanted to pay respects to the boy, but the ambulance was taken to the cemetery directly.  Law Minister S Regupathy, Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan, Collector Kavitha Ramu paid their respects to the boy.  

RDO submits report to Collector
Meanwhile Illupur RDO Thandayuthapani submitted his investigation report on the incident to the Collector on Tuesday. He summoned the 18 TN police personnel and the 34 CISF personnel and held a detailed inquiry.

Police sources said that the bullet retrieved from the boy’s head is a 9 mm bullet. Sources added that long-range and short-range weapons were used during firing that morning. 

Locals reiterate need to shut firing range
As villagers waited for Pughazendi’s mortal remains on Tuesday, they demanded that the firing range be closed down permanently. They also demanded a government job for one of his family members. 

