TN Education Minister Anbil Mahesh’s Covid quote courts controversy

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: A video of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi telling a huge crowd at a private event in Mayiladuthurai on Sunday that he would tell the CM that it was a Covid awareness meeting has sparked a debate on social media, with many questioning the minister’s indiscretion.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of a private wedding hall. Poompuhar MLA Nivetha M Murugan presided over the event in which Chief Whip Kovi Chezhiyan was a chief guest. Thousands, including DMK workers, took part in the event.

“The Tamil Nadu government has restricted public gatherings and fixed an upper limit for number of people who can take part in events like weddings. The CM would surely question me as to why I participated in such a huge meeting. Mr Nivetha M Murugan had smartly converted this event into an awareness meeting on Covid and Omicron. I would tell the CM that we not only conducted a wedding hall inauguration ceremony, but also a Covid awareness meeting,” the minister said.

Many were seen without face masks and social distancing at the event. Kovi Chezhiyan called the gathering a ‘maanadu’ (conference). Poyyamozhi has not responded to calls from TNIE.