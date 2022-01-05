STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Education Minister Anbil Mahesh’s Covid quote courts controversy

Thousands, including DMK workers, took part in the event.

Published: 05th January 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: A video of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi telling a huge crowd at a private event in Mayiladuthurai on Sunday that he would tell the CM that it was a Covid awareness meeting has sparked a debate on social media, with many questioning the minister’s indiscretion.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of a private wedding hall. Poompuhar MLA Nivetha M Murugan presided over the event in which Chief Whip Kovi Chezhiyan was a chief guest. Thousands, including DMK workers, took part in the event.

“The Tamil Nadu government has restricted public gatherings and fixed an upper limit for number of people who can take part in events like weddings. The CM would surely question me as to why I participated in such a huge meeting. Mr Nivetha M Murugan had smartly converted this event into an awareness meeting on Covid and Omicron. I would tell the CM that we not only conducted a wedding hall inauguration ceremony, but also a Covid awareness meeting,” the minister said.  

Many were seen without face masks and social distancing at the event. Kovi Chezhiyan called the gathering a ‘maanadu’ (conference). Poyyamozhi has not responded to calls from TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi COVID 19
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp