Amid new Covid restrictions, cattle owners seek nod for traditional bull race in Vellore

Vellore Collector Kumaravel Padiyan on Wednesday told reporters permission would be given based on the situation.

Published: 06th January 2022

Villagers train a bull for erudhu vidum vizha (bull race) at Sholavaram in Vellore | s dinesh

By Vaitheeswaran B
Express News Service

VELLORE: On a day when the State government announced new restrictions to control the surging Covid and Omicron cases, bull owners and farmers in Vellore and Tirupattur districts requested authorities to permit ‘erudhu vidum vizha’, or bull race, during the Pongal festival.

Vellore Collector Kumaravel Padiyan on Wednesday told reporters permission would be given based on the situation. If the caseload is limited and the State government grants approval, we will conduct the festival. We may have to cancel it if cases go up, he said.

The Tirupattur Collector had on Tuesday held a meeting with festival committee members and instructed them to conduct the event adhering to Covid-19 protocols.  “I’m readying 11 bulls for the festival. We work all through the year to prepare our bulls for the event,” said G Jai Prakash Reddy, a bull owner of Sholavaram village. We don’t get any monetary benefits, it’s just our passion for the sport that keeps us going, said another bull owner.

“We are ready to hold the event with all restrictions,” V Krishnamoorthi, vice-president, Vellore Erudhu Vidum Sangam told TNIE. The government should allow at least 50% spectators, he said. Over 200 bulls from Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts usually take part in the event.

