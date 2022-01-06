STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor Ravi's address evokes mixed reactions

Political parties in Tamil Nadu expressed a mixed response to the Governor’s address on Wednesday, after the Assembly proceedings for 2022 began.

RN Ravi, Ravindra Narayan Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Political parties in Tamil Nadu expressed a mixed response to the Governor’s address on Wednesday, after the Assembly proceedings for 2022 began. In a press statement, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said there were no visionary schemes in the address, and nothing about the DMK’s populist schemes — such as waiving education loans, Rs 1,000 monetary assistance to women homemakers, creation of job opportunities, and abolition of NEET — was mentioned. He said the governor’s address lacked a vision.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss expressed disappointment over the address since there was no announcement about the abolition of NEET and implementation of the DMK’s poll promises. He said that at least in the reply on the motion for thanks to the governor’s address, the CM should make announcements that the people expect.

CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said the 109 MoUs signed for new investments should be welcomed, but there was no mention of employees’ welfare, and the old pension scheme, among other things. CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan said people have high expectations from the DMK-led government in terms of welfare schemes, education, health, job opportunities, and social justice. Hence, the government should fulfil its poll promises at the earliest. State BJP chief K Annamalai said there was nothing in the Governor’s address.

‘HR&CE dept to get publication division’

Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday said a publication division of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department would be established with state-of-the-art facilities to bring out books on the history and architecture of temples, and the rich Tamil literature, including Bhakti literature.

“A drive will be launched to preserve the rare palm-leaf manuscripts available in temples and mutts. Major temples will be encouraged to set up bookstalls wherein books about the history of temples, heritage, culture, and the Tamil language will be displayed,” the Governor said

